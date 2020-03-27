DP vs FAE Dream11 Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Team for Diesel Power vs Faeton Match in Tajikistan Basketball League

Asian Games 2018: Four Japanese Basketball Players Expelled for Allegedly Hiring Sex Workers. (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Diesel Power (DP) will take on Faeton (FAE) in the second round of fixtures in the Tajikistan Basketball League competition. DP vs FAE match will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan at 02:00 pm on March 28, 2020 (Saturday). Diesel Power have played three games in the tournament so far winning just once while Faeton have played just once and lost. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for Diesel Power vs Faeton Clash in Tajikistan Basketball League can scroll down below for more details. BERK vs ZUH Dream11 Prediction.

Diesel Power ended their two-game losing streak last time around when they defeated DIS by a score of 85-40. Now they would be looking to carry on that momentum and record back-to-back wins against a side who are just playing their second game of the season. Faeton’s last game was also against BC Dushanbe where they suffered 88-66 defeat. This will be a good opportunity for them to get up and running and record their first win of the season.

Diesel Power vs Faeton, Tajikistan Basketball League, Dream11 Team Prediction: Point-Guard – A Ganiev (FAE) and I Asanbekov (DP) should be the two point-guards in your team.

Diesel Power vs Faeton, Tajikistan Basketball League, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shooting-Guard – C Mavlaviev (DP) can be picked as the lone shooting guard.

Diesel Power vs Faeton, Tajikistan Basketball League, Dream11 Team Prediction: Small-Forward – V Ligai (DP) and D Usmanov (FAE) must be the two small-forwards.

Diesel Power vs Faeton, Tajikistan Basketball League, Dream11 Team Prediction: Power-Forward – O Khidirov (FAE) and M Mirzoev (DP) can be the two power-forwards in your side.

Diesel Power vs Faeton, Tajikistan Basketball League, Dream11 Team Prediction: Centre – The remaining slot in your team must be filled by A Uritsky (DP).

Diesel Power vs Faeton, Tajikistan Basketball League, Dream11 Team Prediction: A Ganiev (FAE), I Asanbekov (DP), C Mavlaviev (DP), V Ligai (DP), D Usmanov (FAE), O Khidirov (FAE), M Mirzoev (DP) and A Uritsky (DP).

V Ligai (DP) has been in good form and can be selected as your captain while O Khidirov (FAE) must be selected as the vice-captain for this clash.