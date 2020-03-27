DUS vs LEG Dream11 Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Team for BC Dushanbe vs Legends Match in Tajikistan Basketball League

Tajikistan Basketball League (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bc Dushanbe (DUS) will play Legends (LEG) in the second week of Tajikistan Basketball League. DUS vs LEG match in Tajikistan Super League will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan at 12:15 pm on March 28, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are unbeaten in the competition so far. Bc Dushanbe have played three games and have won all, while the Legends have played two and all both. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11, can find all tips and team suggestions, player availability and form here to pick the best team for DUS vs LEG encounter in the Tajikistan Basketball League.

Legends beat Berkut 83-50 in their opening game before overcoming Zuhro 88-81 in their previous game and maintaining their winning streak. Bc Dushanbe, on the other, beat Diesel Power twice in successive meetings before also dusting aside Faiton to make it three wins from three. In their first meeting, Bc Dushanbe beat Diesel Power 96-56 before repeating the feat with a 77-66 win in the second meeting.

Bc Dushanbe vs Legends, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Point-Guard – Z Bazarov (LEG) and H Dalerchoni (DUS) should be selected as the two point-guards for this fantasy side.

Bc Dushanbe vs Legends, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shooting-Guard – U Shokirov (LEG) can be picked the shooting guard.

Bc Dushanbe vs Legends, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Small-Forward – F Lutulloev (DUS) and A Khalilov (LEG) should be selected to play the Small Forward in the side.

Bc Dushanbe vs Legends, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Power-Forward – We will only pick one Power-Forward for this fantasy team. R Latipov (DUS) should be selected.

Bc Dushanbe vs Legends, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Centre – P Avlasov (LEG) is a must-pick for the Centre’s role. I Shmelev (LEG) would be the other Centre.

Bc Dushanbe vs Legends, Tajikistan Basketball League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Z Bazarov (LEG), H Dalerchoni (DUS), U Shokirov (LEG), F Lutulloev (DUS), A Khalilov (LEG), R Latipov (DUS), P Avlasov (LEG) and I Shmelev (LEG).

A Khalilov (LEG) should be appointed the captain of this side while Bc Dushanbe’s R Latipov (DUS) can be made the vice-captain.