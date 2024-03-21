Chennai, March 21: The Calicut Heroes stunned the Delhi Toofans in the final of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, picking a 15-13, 15-10, 13-15, 15-12 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday to lift their maiden trophy. The Delhi defence began well, cancelling out Calicut's aggressive attacks. Lazar Dodic and Santhosh showcased their attacking prowess, but a series of serve errors from Delhi allowed Calicut to cover the deficit. Vikas Maan made solid blocks while Jerome Vinith contributed to Calicut's defence. Perotto's magical super serve helped the Calicut Heroes get an early lead in the match. Nayana James Wins Gold Medal in Long Jump Event, Shaili Singh Settles for Silver in Indian Open Jumps Competition 2024.

Delhi began to attack from the middle, engaging Aayush and Aponza, while Calicut relied on Jerome and Chirag attacking from opposite ends. Danial's monster block on Dodic motivated Calicut. Delhi did not help themselves with unforced errors and Calicut started sailing. Danial made two crucial blocks on Delhi attackers, and Calicut Heroes took a 2-0 lead. Paris Olympics 2024: Race-Walker Ram Baboo Breaches Qualification Mark, Becomes Seventh Indian Male Athlete to Do So.

Santhosh found himself shackled by Danial while Perotto remained aggressive on the attack. Two crucial blocks from Aponza and Manoj reignited Delhi to win the third set. Mukesh became an unlikely hero for Delhi while Rohit's electric serves tested Calicut. But in the fourth set, Jerome cancelled out Delhi's defence with vicious hits from the right and Calicut picked up a mammoth win.

