Aamer Sohail Believes Wasim Akram’s ‘Insincerity’ Was Behind Pakistan’s Failures in World Cups After 1992

Wasim Akram and Aamer Sohail (Photo Credits: File Image/ Twitter)

Former Pakistani speedster Wasim Akram is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers to have ever stepped onto the cricket field. The former pacers boast off a sensational record at the highest level courtesy which he guided his side to several memorable victories which include the 1992 World Cup triumph. However, former Pakistan batsman Aamer Sohail believes that the Men in Green were not able to lift any World Cup title after 1992 because of Akram only. The former left-handed opener highlighted the fact that Rameez Raja was the captain in 1995. However, Akram was asked to lead the side in 1996 World Cup while Sohail himself was his deputy.

Sohail even went on to say that Saleem Malik, who was appointed as Pakistan captain even before Raja, did a commendable job at helm and Akram wouldn’t have got the leadership in Malik led the side for one more year.

“It’s very simple. Put the 92 World Cup to one side and talk about the 1996 World Cup. In 1995, Ramiz Raja was captain. Saleem Malik was the captain before that, he was very successful and if he could have spent one more year as captain then Wasim Akram would not have been leading the side,” said Sohail according to the report in Cricket Pakistan.

The 53-year old also went to say that planning and plotting was done ahead of every World Cup to remove the captain and give the leadership role the left-arm pacer. Pakistan reached the quarter-finals of 1996 World Cup, finals of 1999 World Cup and were eliminated in the group stages of 2003 World Cup. However, Sohail believed that the Men in Green could have clinched all the three titles if Akram was sincere.

“Look, the biggest contribution by Wasim Akram for Pakistan cricket was making sure Pakistan does not win a World Cup after 92. Imran Khan should be very grateful to him and he is by awarding him the presidential award. If he [Akram] was sincere with Pakistan, we would have easily won the 96, 99 and 2003 World Cups,” claimed Sohail.

The southpaw also smelled a rat behind all this prove and urged that investigation should be done in the matter and the culprit should be punished. “All of this drama happened for a reason. This should be investigated. The culprit behind all this should be brought to the forefront,” Sohail concluded.