Virat Kohli once again got out to Sandeep Sharma making it the seventh time he has been dismissed by the medium-pacer in IPL 2020. Kohli, who came out to bat after Sandeep had rattled Devdutt Padikkal’s stumps, was dismissed by the same bowler for just run-a-ball seven leaving RCB struggling at 28/2 in the powerplay after Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner had sent Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat after winning the toss. Fans trolled the RCB and team India captain with funny memes and jokes after his yet another disappointing outing. RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Kohli was caught by Kane Williamson at short extra cover while trying to play a lofted drive off Sandeep. This was the seventh time 12 inning that Sandeep has dismissed Kohli, who has just scored 68 runs against the pacer. Kohli has struggled for consistency this season and was out for just nine runs in the eight-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after a fifty against Mumbai Indians. Jofra Archer Salutes Chris Gayle After Dismissing Universe Boss on 99 During KXIP vs RR Clash in IPL 2020 (View Tweet).

Sandeep Sharma Dismisses Virat Kohli for the Seventh Time

Sandy Dismissed Virat Kohli 7th Time in IPL History 🔥#SRH | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/bTIKutf5hW — TROLL SUNRISERS HATERS (@TrollSRHHaters_) October 31, 2020

Kohli After Getting Out to Sandeep

Sandeep Sharma takes Kohli's wicket for the 6th time in this IPL Kohli - pic.twitter.com/2ZzFPsTAv8 — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) October 31, 2020

Sandeep Has Made Virat Kohli His Bunny?

Sandeep Sharma Achieves Illustrious Record

Bowlers dismissing a batsman most times in IPL Zaheer Khan — MS Dhoni — 7 times SANDEEP SHARMA — VIRAT KOHLI — 7 times — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 31, 2020

Sandeep Sharma After Dismissing Kohli

#RCBvsSRH Sandeep Sharma after dismissing Virat Kohli for 7th time pic.twitter.com/j6Kqq7tJBb — Subham paul 🇮🇳 (@psubham035) October 31, 2020

Kohli Trying to Hit Six at Sharjah

Kohli trying to hit six in Sharjah: pic.twitter.com/85mBLi9FPX — aK™ (@NotThatAniI) October 31, 2020

Kohli's Contribution to RCB in IPL 2020

Kohli contribution for RCB in IPL 2020 🏃pic.twitter.com/2hhxc5h7i0 — Balu 45🚶 (@Elegance__45) October 31, 2020

Despite his struggles, however, Kohli is fourth in the highest run-getter chart in IPL 2020. Kohli has scored 424 runs in 13 matches and is the highest run-scorer among non-opening batsmen. Kohli’s RCB are among the favourites to reach the IPL playoffs and are currently places second in the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points from 12 games. A win against SRH will make them the second team after Mumbai India to advance to the IPL knockouts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).