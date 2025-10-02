Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025: The Afghanistan National Cricket Team will cross punches against the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 Group B match on Thursday, October 2. Both Afghanistan vs Bangladesh are currently preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and after the Asia Cup 2025, this is a good opportunity for both teams to settle their new combinations. Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team match will be played at the Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Read below to get the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh best fantasy playing XI prediction. On Which Channel Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch AFG vs BAN ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Bangladesh are in a good run of form. They have defeated Sri Lanka and Afghanistan when the last time they faced them in the Asia Cup 2025. Despite having a strong bowling attack, their batting largely relies on Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy. Jaker Ali has not been able to step up in need and Litton Das' fitness is uncertain. With Afghanistan in-front of them, who have three world-class spinners, Bangladesh will have a tough job in terms of batting, Afghanistan, meanwhile, are not a very explosive batting side, and Bangladesh's can trouble them with their bowling like they did when the last time these two teams faced each other.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das (BAN), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG).

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Sediqullah Atal (AFG), Saif Hassan (BAN)

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG).

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad (AFG), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN), Nasum Ahmed (BAN). Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team's Head Coach Sarwar Imran Suffers Minor Stroke Ahead of Their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Opene.

Who Will Win BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Bangladesh produced a good performance in the recently finished Asia Cup 2025. After losing the first match against Sri Lanka, they defeated both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and was one win away from making it to the final. They eventually were knocked out of the Super 4, but their competitive display and strong bowling can put up a challenge against Afghanistan, who are not in a good run of form. Specially Nasum Ahmed produced a big challenge against them last game. Bangladesh will start the game in front and are likely to secure a victory here.

