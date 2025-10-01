The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 has commenced on September 30 with the match between India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh Women are all set to commence their campaign taking on Pakistan Women in Colombo. Ahead of that, in an unfortunate development, Bangladesh Women's team's head coach Sarwar Imran suffered a minor brain stroke. On October 29, he was taken to the hospital after suffering dizziness for the last few days. Doctors confirmed it to be a minor brain stroke. Although he is stable now and has been released from the hospital and he continued his recovery in the team hotel. ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shreya Ghoshal Pays Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg With ‘Mayabini’, Papon Joins in Remembering Late Assamese Music Icon (Watch Videos).

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team's Head Coach Sarwar Imran Suffers Minor Stroke

🚨 UPDATE Sarwar Imran, the 🇧🇩 Women's Head Coach has suffered a minor stroke ‼️ However, he will stay with the team for the Women's World Cup despite illness.#CricketWorldCup #BangladeshCricket pic.twitter.com/IwvzIw2ur2 — Cricketangon (@cricketangon) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ESPNCricinfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

