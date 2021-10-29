Afghanistan and Pakistan are all set to lock horns with each other at the Dubai International Stadium in the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a quick look at the preview of the game first. The last time the two teams had a face-off in the CWC 2021 in England, the game was in the news for its off-the-field spat that broke out between the fans. Pakistan had won the game However, times have changed. AFG vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

The fans and players will be expecting the match proceedings to be peaceful. Talking about Pakistan, they have been looking quite good in the tournament so far. They defeated India by 10 wickets and then New Zealand by 5 wickets. Shaheen Afridi has been the key for the team. On the other hand, Afghanistan is turning out to be quite a stunning lot. they might have lost to South Africa in the warm-up games but they registered a couple of wins. One against West Indies and the other against Scotland. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the match below.

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Afghanistan vs Pakistan clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 29, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Afghanistan vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch AFG vs PAK match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch AFG vs PAK match online.

