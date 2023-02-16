Afghanistan will be going up against UAE in the first of a three-match T20I series, starting today, February 16. Both teams will seek a winning start with all the matches being played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rashid Khan will be captaining the side in this T20I series and will use all his experience from competing across several leagues worldwide to make an impact for his country. On the other hand, UAE cricketers are coming into this series fresh from the ILT20, which saw them rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the shortest version of the game. Shai Hope Named West Indies ODI Captain, Rovman Powell to Lead Windies in T20Is.

Both UAE and Afghanistan have not played a T20I since the T20 World Cup last year in Australia. While UAE could not make it past the qualifiers, Afghanistan had a forgettable experience in the main draw, finishing bottom of their group. Ahead of this match, let us look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Afghanistan vs UAE 1st T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The first T20I between Afghanistan and UAE will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Suriya Meets Sachin Tendulkar! Pic of Tamil Superstar With Cricket Legend is Going Viral.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Afghanistan vs UAE 1st T20I 2023 on TV?

Eurosport is the official broadcast partner of the AFG vs UAE T20I series in India. The live telecast of this match will be available from 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards on the Eurosport channel on Indian TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Afghanistan vs UAE 1st T20I 2023?

FanCode will provide live streaming of the T20I series in India. Fans will be able to watch live streaming online of the Afghanistan vs UAE 1st T20I on the FanCode app and website. The match can also be watched on the JioTV app.

