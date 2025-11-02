Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The Zimbabwe national cricket team will take on the Afghanistan national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 2. Afghanistan have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series. The visitors want the first T20I by 53 runs and the second by seven wickets. Afghanistan will aim for a whitewash, whereas Zimbabwe will look to play for their pride by registering a consolation win in the final T20I. Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win ZIM vs AFG T20I?

Afghanistan will be pleased with their side's performance in the ongoing three-match T20I series. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have done well, whereas Darwish Abdul Rasoli and Sediqullah Atal have gained valuable experience in international cricket. In terms of bowling, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rehman looked excellent.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, has plenty of problems to address ahead of the third T20I against Afghanistan. Their batting has let them down, whereas they have struggled to pick up wickets with the ball. The hosts need to regroup quickly and fix all the missing pieces to challenge the in-form Afghanistan side.

ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Date Sunday, November 2 Time 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Afghanistan national cricket team in the ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2025 on Sunday, November 2. The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners for the ZIM vs AFG 2025 T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2025 online viewing options. Afghanistan Players Pay Tribute to Afghan Victims, Including 3 Cricketers Who Were Killed in Pakistani Airstrike Ahead of ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test 2025 (See Pic).

How to Watch ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the ZIM vs AFG 2025 T20I series, with FanCode being the digital rights holder. Users can find the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require either a match pass or a tour pass.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).