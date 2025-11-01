Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd T20I 2025: Apart from clinching the one-off Test, the hosts Zimbabwe national cricket team have failed to make a mark against the Afghanistan national cricket team in the ongoing three-match T20I series, which the home are trailing 0-2. Afghanistan have managed to extract its revenge on Zimbabwe by winning the first and second ZIM vs AFG T20Is by a comprehensive margin, and gain an unassailable lead, having suffered several losses in the format in the Asia Cup 2025, and the UAE Tri-Nation series last month. Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi Registers Best Figures By an Afghanistan Bowler on Test Debut, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test 2025.

Afghanistan will hope to keep its momentum going when both teams clash in the ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2025, while Zimbabwe will look to salvage pride, having been completely outclassed in home conditions. In this article, we shall take a Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan best fantasy playing XI for ZIM vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2025 at Harare.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Sediqullah Atal (AFG), Tony Munyonga (ZIM)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Brad Evans

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Abdullah Ahmadzai (AFG). Afghanistan Cricketers and ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf Offer Prayers for Victims of Paktika Tragedy.

Who Will Win ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

The traffic in the ongoing ZIM vs AFG T20I Series 2025 has all been one-way, with the Afghanistan national cricket team showcasing their dominance; first while defending, then in a chase. Expect the Rashid Khan-led AfghanAtalan to come out victorious here again and clinch the ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2025 with ease.

