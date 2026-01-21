Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Afghanistan look to clinch their three-match series against the West Indies as the two sides meet for the AFG vs WU 2nd T20I on 21 January 2026. Following a dominant 38-run victory in the series opener, Rashid Khan’s men hold a 1-0 lead heading into the clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. For the West Indies, led by stand-in captain Brandon King, the match is a "must-win" encounter to keep the series alive ahead of the final fixture on Thursday. West Indies To Face Afghanistan in T20I Series in UAE Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details

Broadcasting rights for this series are split across various regional partners, with a heavy emphasis on digital streaming for international audiences.

In India: There is no traditional television telecast for this series. Fans can watch the match exclusively via the FanCode app and website.

In the Caribbean: Fans can tune in to Rush Sports for the live telecast of the match.

In Afghanistan: Lemar TV will provide the live broadcast, while Radio Arakozia will offer live audio commentary.

Global Access: In regions without a dedicated broadcaster, the match will be streamed live on the ICC.tv platform and the official Afghanistan Cricket Board YouTube channel. Feature Details Match Afghanistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Date Wednesday, 21 January 2026 Time (IST) 8:00 pm (Toss at 7:30 pm) Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE Live Stream (India) FanCode Live Telecast (Caribbean) Rush Sports Live Telecast (Afghanistan) Lemar TV Series Status Afghanistan lead 1-0 Series Standing and Team News Afghanistan enter the match with significant momentum after a stellar batting performance from Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli in the first game. The Afghan bowling attack, spearheaded by the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, proved too difficult for the visitors to navigate under lights. The West Indies squad is currently missing several regular starters due to overlapping franchise commitments in the SA20. Despite this, the "Men in Maroon" are banking on the explosive power of Evin Lewis and the promising form of youngster Quentin Sampson to spark a comeback. A victory for Afghanistan tonight would secure their second ever bilateral T20I series win over the West Indies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 02:33 PM IST.