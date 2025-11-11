Mumbai, November 11: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday confirmed a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan slated to take place in January 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The series will begin on January 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the second and third T20I matches being scheduled for January 21 and 22 at the same venue. NZ v WI 4th T20I 2025: Rain Plays Spoilsport As New Zealand vs West Indies Fourth T20I Washed Out at Saxton Oval.

CWI's Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said, "This series provides an ideal platform for our preparation. Facing strong opposition in subcontinental conditions will help us sharpen our combinations and approach, and it also gives our players a chance to build confidence on surfaces similar to those we'll encounter in India and Sri Lanka."

Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said, "Competing against the West Indies on the brink of a global event presents an excellent opportunity for our team to finalise their lineup and enhance their preparations for the upcoming mega event in India and Sri Lanka. We have been closely monitoring the team's preparation process, and facing a quality West Indies side offers an ideal platform for their buildup."

The West Indies, co-hosts of the last T20 World Cup, made it to the Super Eight stage but fell short of the knockouts, whereas Afghanistan created history by reaching the semi-finals for the first time. New Zealand Beat West Indies by 9 Runs in NZ vs WI 3rd T20I 2025; Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer's Late Hitting Goes in Vain.

In their previous encounters, the West Indies hold a 5-3 edge over Afghanistan in their eight T20I meetings. The West Indies team is currently touring New Zealand for a five-T20S series, followed by three Tests and 3 ODIs. The series began on November 5 and will conclude on December 22.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)