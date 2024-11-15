The excitement surrounding Coldplay's upcoming concert in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, has sent ripples through the city's hospitality industry. As anticipation builds among fans, hotel rates have skyrocketed, leaving many astonished. Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly called Twitter), are abuzz with discussions about the exorbitant prices as concertgoers grapple with the financial implications of attending the highly anticipated event. This sudden surge in accommodation costs reflects the immense demand for a spot at this global music extravaganza. Coldplay 2025 India Concert Tickets for Ahmedabad Show: Here’s When You Can Book Tickets for the British Rock Band’s Show at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

Following their highly anticipated three-day (January 18, 19 and 21) Mumbai gig, Coldplay is set to captivate Ahmedabad with their performance on January 25. As the excitement surrounding the event reaches a fever pitch, so too have hotel prices in the city. With unprecedented demand for accommodation, hotels are charging exorbitant rates, with some rooms exceeding INR 50,000 per night for the concert period. Check out netizens' reactions. Coldplay 2025 India Concert: Iconic British Band Announces ‘Fourth’ Show in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium – Check Out Date!

Thought I’ll book a hotel room and keep just in case I manage to get the tickets for Coldplay in Ahmedabad. The prices just sky rocketed. #Coldplay #BMS pic.twitter.com/bR3tPONhTV — Ujval Chopra (@ujvalchopra) November 13, 2024

Booked a stay near Narendra Modi Stadium 2 minutes after Coldplay Ahmedabad show was announced. Just got an email saying booking is cancelled 🤣 I booked 1 night stay at 1800/- Now watch this cost touch 18000/- within few hours pic.twitter.com/aUo7on5tfj — Samarth (@iamstake) November 13, 2024

If you think you can get hotels in Ahd for good rates for the Coldplay concert on 25/26th Jan - FORGET IT! Smart ppl booked hotels in Ahmedabad in September when Coldplay tix went live for Mumbai as there was speculation that the band could play in AHD too. Prices in Sep 2024… https://t.co/jHhTTA9Y35 pic.twitter.com/e5O3AnG5HT — A D 🇮🇳 (@CatchMeAbhiOrb) November 13, 2024

Coldplay is set to return to India after a nine-year hiatus as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The concert is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation. For the unversed, tickets for Coldplay's Ahmedabad show will go on sale exclusively on BookMyShow at 12 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 16, 2024.

