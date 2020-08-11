Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not only one of the greatest cricketers of his generation but is also the most popular one. Apart from being idolized for his work ethic and passion towards the game, the 31-year-old is also a fitness icon. Due to all these factors, the Delhi-born cricket has gained a huge fan following not only in Indian but also in various parts of the world. Kohli is also the most followed Indian sportsperson on social media. Virat Kohli Shares Emotional Video of His RCB Journey, Says ‘Loyalty Above Everything’.

According to a recent study from SEMrush, the Indian skipper is the most popular cricketer on the internet. The 31-year-old was searched online an average of 16.2 lakh times per month from January to June this year, Following this news, PCB paid tribute to their skipper with a brilliant post. 'Another day, another record,' the IPL franchise wrote. Delhi Capitals Skipper Shreyas Iyer Showcases His Magic Trick, Virat Kohli Guesses the Secret.

Behind the Indian captain, is the team’s current limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma who was searched on an average of 9.7 lakh times. The duo is followed by former Indian captain MS Dhoni who was searched on an average of 9.4 lakh times. The CSK skipper hasn’t played competitive cricket since India’s exit from 2019 Cricket World Cup in July last year.

All the three players will soon be back on the field during IPL 2020, which is scheduled to take place in UAE in September this year. Virat Kohli will be hoping to lead RCB to their first title while Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will eager to add to MI and CSK's already impressive trophy cabinet.

George Mackay, Josh Richards, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Matthews and Shreyas Iyer are the other cricketers in the top-10 list. Among the teams, India is followed by England, Australia, West Indies, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe.

