Virat Kohli will resume his quest for an Indian Premier League title with Royal Challengers Bangalore when the latest edition of the cash-rich league kicks-off later this year. After the competition’s postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates starting from September 19, 2020. This will be the third time the tournament will take place outside India. With IPL 2020 Nearing, Virat Kohli Posts Weightlifting Video; RCB Captain Continues to Work Hard on his Fitness.

So as the Indian skipper continues his preparation for IPL 2020, he shared an emotional video on his social media platforms. The clip shows the 31-year-old’s journey with the IPL franchise throughout the years and contains some interviews of the batsmen before becoming RCB captain and behind the scenes footage. Ahead of IPL 2020 Virat Kohli Flaunts Chiselled Abs During Treadmill Workout, RCB Captain Looks Raring to Go (Watch Video).

‘Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come,’ Virat Kohli captioned his post as he gears up for his 13th season with the Bangalore franchise.

Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come. 🕘 pic.twitter.com/TXm5k2xYzV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 9, 2020

In search of their first-ever IPL title, RCB have added the likes of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson to their squad. And with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villers leading the side, the Bangalore side will surely fancy their chances of a maiden win.

IPL 2020 was initially planned to take place in March 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the suspension of Asia Cup and World T20 2020, the competition finally received a green-light to go ahead, though in UAE.

RCB last reached the final in 2016 but since then have failed to build on that, finishing 8th, 6th and 8th in their last three seasons. So Virat Kohli will be eager to take the field and break their run when the competition starts later this year.

