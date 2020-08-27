Swashbuckling Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey celebrates his 29th birthday on Thursday (August 27, 2020). Carey’s journey is ideal for a Hollywood blockbuster as his journey from an aspiring football player to a cricketer is nothing short of inspiring. The southpaw was the captain of an Australian Rules football club in 2010 but was left out of the team in 2012. He then shifted his focus into cricket and didn’t take long in making a mark. Carey rose through the ranks with his big-hitting capabilities and neat glovework behind the stumps. Soon, he was drafted into the national team and he didn’t disappoint at the highest level as well. Alex Carey Leaves Out Rohit Sharma in His India-Australia Combined T20I XI, Picks Himself.

Ever since Brad Haddin bid adieu to the game in 2015, Australia struggled to find a proper wicket-keeper in white-ball cricket. However, Carey made his international debut in January 2018 and put an end to his side’s quest. He ability to attack the bowlers in the death overs and impeccable work behind the stumps helped Australia win many matches. In fact, he played a key role in guiding Australia to the semi-finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Meanwhile, as the Delhi Capitals cricketer turns a year older, let’s look at some of his lesser-known facts. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer.

Alex Tyson Carey was born on August 27, 1991, in Loxton, South Australia. He was the captain of Australian Rules football club Greater Western Sydney Giants in 2010 but was left out of the team in 2012. Carey played a crucial role in guiding Adelaide Strikers to the Big Bash League 2017-18 title. The left-handed batsman made his international debut on January 19, 2018, in an ODI match against Australia. The southpaw was included in ICC’s combined team for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Carey is only the fourth player to score 500 runs and make 50 dismissals as a wicket-keeper in a single Sheffield Shield season. Delhi Capitals bought him in IPL 2020 auctions for INR 2.4 crore.

Carey is set to make his debut for Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) which will get underway on September 19. However, the star cricketer might miss the first few matches of the tournament owing to his national duties. Australia are set to tour England for three ODIs and as many T20Is. Nevertheless, the last match of the series will be played on September 16. Hence, Carey might not miss many IPL games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).