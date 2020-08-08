We might still be just more than a month away from the commencement of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, fans are already got into the IPL mode and are eager to know about the latest happenings in one of the cricket world's mega sporting event. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for the full players' list of Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL season 13. Scroll down to know about full members of DC squad which includes names like Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and other players from India and other countries. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

Indian Premier League 2020 is scheduled to commence from September 19, 2020, and it will end on November 10, 2020. This time IPL 13 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation in India. The 53 days event will be played across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.IPL 2020: Check out Full List of Coaches & Support Staff of all Eight Teams for Upcoming Edition of Indian Premier League.

At the IPL 2020 auctions, Delhi Capitals added Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Chris Woakes, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande and Lalit Yadav to their squad. Apart from them, DC traded in experienced players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin.

DC Domestic Players for IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalith Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra.

DC Overseas Players for IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamicchane, Chris Woakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Keemo Paul.

Last Season Recap: In IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals managed to make it to playoffs where they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 2. In the league stage, DC won nine out of 14 matches and finished third on the points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).