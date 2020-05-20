Anjum Chopra Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Former Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain

Former Indian women’s national team captain Anjum Chopra celebrates her 43rd birthday today (May 20, 2020). One of the best ever to don the Indian jersey, Chopra played for India in 127 ODIs and 12 Test matches, scoring with an average of over 30 in both the formats. She also represented the national team in 18 T20Is amassing 241 runs. So on Anjum Chopra’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.
Born in New Delhi, Anjum Chopra made he debut for the national side at the age of just 17, when she took the field against New Zealand at Christchurch. A left-handed batswoman, Chopra was a force to be reckoned with in her prime and was recognized as the face of women’s cricket in a country where the sport is mainly dominated by male personalities. She was named the captain of the Indian team in 2002 and under her leadership, India attained many accolades.
Lesser Known Facts About Anjum Chopra
- Anjum Chopra’s father Krishna Bal Copra is a golfer and mother Poonam has won a Goodyear car rally.
- Anjum Chopra made her debut for the national side at the age of 17.
- She was the first female cricketer from the country to score an ODI century for India.
- She was the first women to reach 100 caps in One-Day internationals for India.
- Anjum Chopra has represented India in six World Cups, which include four ODI and two T2OI World Cups.
- In her first Test series as skipper, she led India to a whitewash win over England.
- Under her captaincy, Indian women’s team recorded their first overseas Test victory.
- Anjum Chopra was awarded Arjuna Award in 2007 and Padma Shri in 2014.
- She was also a participant on an Indian TV reality show named Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4.