Anjum Chopra Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Former Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain

Anjum Chopra (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Indian women’s national team captain Anjum Chopra celebrates her 43rd birthday today (May 20, 2020). One of the best ever to don the Indian jersey, Chopra played for India in 127 ODIs and 12 Test matches, scoring with an average of over 30 in both the formats. She also represented the national team in 18 T20Is amassing 241 runs. So on Anjum Chopra’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.

Born in New Delhi, Anjum Chopra made he debut for the national side at the age of just 17, when she took the field against New Zealand at Christchurch. A left-handed batswoman, Chopra was a force to be reckoned with in her prime and was recognized as the face of women’s cricket in a country where the sport is mainly dominated by male personalities. She was named the captain of the Indian team in 2002 and under her leadership, India attained many accolades.

Lesser Known Facts About Anjum Chopra