Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma are set to miss the opening two Test matches of the four-match Test series against Australia as the two still haven’t fully recovered from their respective injuries. The duo picked up injuries during the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2020 season and are currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. Rohit Sharma Shares Super Stylish Picture as Veteran Opener ‘Eyes’ to Comeback in Test Series Against Australia.

According to a recent report from ESPNCricinfo, Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma have been ruled out from the first two Tests of the upcoming series against Australia. It is understood that the participation of the due depends on further actions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As Rohit Sharma Races Against Time To Prove Fitness For Australia Tests, Rumoured Replacement Shreyas Iyer Spotted With Coach Ravi Shastri in Nets.

The Test series is scheduled to start on December 17, but with the two still in India and with the mandatory 14-day the duo need to travel to Australia almost immediately for having any chances of taking part in the latter part of the series. It is understood that Ishant Sharma has regained bowling fitness but needs at least another four weeks of preparatory training before being match-ready.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who suffered a hamstring tear during the IPL, is understood to be a while away from full fitness. It is understood that Rohit Sharma can be cleared to travel only in the second week of December and will need two weeks of further rehabilitation after which a final assessment can be made.

Earlier, India coach Ravi Shastri said that both the players must travel to Australia immediately or it will be tough for the duo to participate in the Test series. According to reports, Shreyas Iyer is tipped to replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad while team management believe they have enough cover for Ishant Sharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).