After winning the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Rohit Sharma – who sustained a hamstring injury during the tournament – is currently under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While the Hitman races against time to prove his fitness for the Test series against Australia, he took to Instagram and shared a super-stylish picture. From the looks, the picture seemed to be from a photo-shoot as Rohit's posing game is extremely strong. Although the 33-year-old didn't write anything, he posted an eye emoji in caption suggesting he's eyeing to make a comeback down under. Rohit Sharma's Absence Will Be Tremendous Void in White Ball, Ditto for Virat Kohli in Tests, Says Steve Smith.

As soon as the picture hit the internet, the comment section got flooded in no time with fans urging the veteran to get back in action soon. Although there's no surety over his comeback, his stylish picture has given fans a glimpse of hope. Have a look! As Rohit Sharma Races Against Time To Prove Fitness For Australia Tests, Rumoured Replacement Shreyas Iyer Spotted With Coach Ravi Shastri.

Meanwhile, Team India head coach recently opined that if Rohit Sharma doesn't arrive in Australia within a week, his participation in the Test series will be under the clouds. "He (Rohit) is going through some tests at the NCA, and they're obviously going to decide [for] how long he needs to take a break," Shastri said while speaking to ABC Sport.

"But things could get difficult if he's asked to wait for too long, [because] then you're talking of the quarantine again, which might make it really tough for even him to come just in time for the Test series," he added.

Meanwhile, the upcoming fixture is India's first assignment after the coronavirus-induced break. The tour full-fledged tour comprises of three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Test matches, starting from November 27. Although Virat Kohli's men have pleasant memories from their last visit down under, they will indeed face a difficult challenge this time around with Steve Smith and David Warner's participation.

