Australia Women vs Bangaldesh Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Currently unbeaten in the competition, defending champions Australia women national cricket team will lock horns against the Bangladesh women national cricket team in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Australia are second in the points table with three wins and one no-result, and will want to overtake the England national cricket team as table toppers, while Bangladesh will be eager to break their three-match winless streak, and get their mojo back. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s Hopes of Win Dashed As Rain Interrupts Match Against England.

Australia have not had a smooth ride in the competition, having won matches in pressure conditions. Veteran players have managed to stand up in crunch moments, which includes captain Alyssa Healy hitting a match-winning 142 against India women national cricket team chasing a record 331, which sees defending champions on the brink of yet another knockout appearance.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has shown promise, but will need to step up across departments if they are to upset Australia, who are in tremendous form. Marufa Akter will be expected to provide a bit of shock and surprise in the middle with her swing bowling, which might add spice to the AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match.

AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Thursday, October 16 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Australia Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns against the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 16. The Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). England and Pakistan Women Cricketers Observe Moment of Silence To Pay Respects to Shawaal Zulfiqar’s Late Father Ahead of ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (See Pics)

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the AUS-W vs BAN-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Australia are firm favourite for the game and is expected to have a massive win.

