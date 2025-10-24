It is time for the two best-performing sides of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 to lock horns, as the Australia women's national cricket team gear up to face the South Africa women's national cricket team. The AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI fixture will be the seventh/ last match for the sides in the league phase of the competition. This will also be the last chance for both teams to test themselves, ahead of the semi-final, for which they have already qualified. India Women Qualify For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal; Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal's Centuries Help IND-W Beat NZ-W By 53 Runs.

The Australia vs South Africa Women ODI match is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India. This is also planned to be the 26th fixture of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match is organized to begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, October 25. Meanwhile, those looking for an ideal fantasy XI for the match, involving players from both sides, may read below.

AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney (AUS-W)

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Tazmin Brits (SA-W), Phoebe Litchfield (AUS-W), Georgia Voll (AUS-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W)

All-Rounders: Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W), Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Nadine de Klerk (SA-W)

Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W). Australia Women Beat England Women by Six Wickets in ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland's Heroics Power Aussies to Top of Table.

Who Will Win AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

