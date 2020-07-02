Worcestershire, July 2: Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam on Thursday said that he wants to be compared with former batting greats of his own nation rather than India skipper Virat Kohli.

The two modern-day greats are time and again pitted against each other, by fans and critics alike, for their impeccable playing styles and incredible consistency.

Azam, however, stated that he doesn't want to be compared with Kohli but with some of the top-class batsmen that have donned the jersey of Pakistan in the past. Younis Khan Once Held a Knife to My Throat when I Offered Him Batting Advice, Says Former Pakistan Coach Grant Flower.

"I don't want to be compared with Virat Kohli. It would be better if people compare me with one of the Pakistani legends like Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf or Younis Khan," Azam said during a teleconference as per Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and his Pakistan teammates have already touched down in England for their much-anticipated series in August which includes three Tests and as many T20Is.

Azam echoed his Test skipper Azhar Ali's sentiments and stated their bowlers will be targeting the 'fragile' top-order of the hosts. Ali had earlier said that England's batting order remains 'fragile' at the top since Alastair Cook's retirement.

"We performed well on our previous tour of England which is why the players are eagerly looking forward to the series," he said. "We are currently focused on winning the Test series as that is our first goal on the tour. England vs Pakistan 2020: Second Group of COVID-19-Negative Pakistan Players to Depart for UK on Friday.

"England have the home advantage but our bowlers will give tough time to their batsmen. We will target their fragile Test top-order.

"Mohammad Abbas is experienced while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have a lot of potential. We have high expectations from our bowlers," he added.

