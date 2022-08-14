Bahrain and Kuwait will face against each other in the third game of the five-match T20I series today, August 14. The clash will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on August 14, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams aim to take a lead in the series as it is 1-1 so far. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bahrain vs Kuwait, 3rd T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details of WI vs NZ With Match Timing in IST

Bahrain enter into this game on the back of a brilliant run as they have won six of their last nine games. However, it was Kuwait that came out on top when the teams met each other in the T20 World Cup qualifiers last year. Bahrain will be hoping to take a 2-1 lead in this match as they are playing some sensible cricket in the last few matches.

When is Bahrain vs Kuwait, 3rd T20I 2022? (Know Time, Details and Venue)

Bahrain and Kuwait will face off in the third T20I game at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on August 14, 2022 (Sunday). The match has a start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Bahrain vs Kuwait, 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Bahrain vs Kuwait T20I series in India so the 3rd T20I match between the two teams will not be telecasted on TV.

How to Watch Live Online Streaming of Bahrain vs Kuwait, 3rd T20I 2022?

The Bahrain vs Kuwait T20I series will be available on online platforms as FanCode will live stream the game. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch Bahrain vs Kuwait, 3rd T20I match live.

