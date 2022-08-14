West Indies and New Zealand are set to square off in the third T20I of the three-match series on Monday, August 15. The match will be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica and is scheduled to start at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Already having won the series, New Zealand will be aiming to inflict a whitewash on West Indies, something that would surely be a massive boost to their preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year. The Kiwis won the first game by just 13 runs but showed dominance in the second match of the series, clinching victory in that by a whopping 90 runs. In such red hot form, it is safe to say that they are outright favourites for a series sweep. Matt Henry, New Zealand Bowler, Ruled Out of West Indies Tour Due to Rib Injury

West Indies on the other hand, will have to play for pride. They were outplayed in both matches of the series and they need to find a way to win, which would be important for them in the T20 World Cup year. Skipper Nicholas Pooran will hope to regain his form with the willow in hand as his performances have been one of the most disappointing for West Indies in this series.

When to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I 2022 (Know Date and Time)

The third T20I between West Indies and New Zealand takes place at Sabina Park in Kingston Jamaica. The WI vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022 is scheduled to take place at 12:00 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday.

How to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast in India?

Sadly, the New Zealand tour of West Indies 2022 will not be telecast live on TV in India. So, no TV channel will provide NZ vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 live telecast in India. However, fans can catch the live action via live streaming option, more on that below.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans interested in watching the NZ vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 live streaming online can access FanCode. Users can find NZ vs WI live streaming link on FanCode website or mobile app.

