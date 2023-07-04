After the one-off Test match and a decent break, Bangladesh and Afghanistan resume their bilateral engagement. The two sides will now face off in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and subsequently in two T20Is. The BAN vs AFG 1st ODI 2023 takes place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and has a start time of 01:30 PM. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for the BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction fantasy team for 1st ODI below. Zimbabwe Eliminated From ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier After 31-Run Defeat to Scotland.

With Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 coming up in a few months, both Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take this opportunity to set things in order. Bangladesh and Afghanistan are scheduled to meet in both the tournaments. So, the ODI series becomes an ideal preparatory ground for big ticket tournaments.

BAN vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Litton Das (BAN) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) can be our pick as wicket-keepers for BAN vs AFG fantasy team.

BAN vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN) can be picked as batsmen in your BAN vs AFG Dream11 team.

BAN vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the BAN vs AFG we will go with three all-rounders. Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) and Mohammad Nabi (AFG) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team. Afghanistan's Usman Ghani Takes Break from International Cricket After Alleging Corruption in Management.

BAN vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - We will go with two bowlers in our BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team and those will be Rashid Khan (AFG) and Mustafizur Rahman (BAN).

BAN vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Litton Das (BAN), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG) and Mustafizur Rahman (BAN).

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team BAN vs AFG whereas Rashid Khan (BAN) could be selected as the vice-captain.

