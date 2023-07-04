A shock defeat to Scotland means Zimbabwe crash out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier after suffering a 31-run defeat to Scotland in the Super Six Stage. Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl first. Michael Leask was the only one who stood out with the bat as Scotland crawled to a middling total of 234. But Chris Sole breathed fire with the new ball in his opening spell, crumbling Zimbabwe top order and a struggling Zimbabwe despite valiant efforts from Ryan Burl failed to go over the finishing line.

Zimbabwe Eliminated From ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Zimbabwe are knocked out 😱 Scotland produce an impressive bowling display to stun Zimbabwe and keep World Cup hopes alive 👊#CWC23 | #ZIMvSCO: https://t.co/zwhuDUToRP pic.twitter.com/v1qxMsRuJS — ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2023

