Sylhet (Bangladesh), August 30: Bangladesh produced a comprehensive all-round performance to defeat the Netherlands by eight wickets with 39 balls to spare in the first T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Taskin Ahmed, Saif Hassan, and captain Litton Das starred as the hosts dominated in all three departments. Batting first, the Netherlands managed 136/8 in their 20 overs, with Taskin leading the charge. After a bright start from Max O’Dowd, who drove and flicked Shoriful Islam for three fours in the second over and launched Mahedi Hasan for a six in the third, Taskin struck with his first ball, getting O’Dowd to spoon a leading edge to cover. 17-Year-Old Cedric de Lange Added to Netherlands Squad for Bangladesh T20I Series.

The Netherlands scored just nine runs off the remaining 2.5 overs of the Power-play, with their only other boundary coming from Teja Nidamanuru, who edged the ball past a leaping cover fielder. Taskin struck again with the first ball of his second over, dismissing Vikramjit Singh for an ambitious attempt down the ground. Nidamanuru tried to counterattack with a six and a four off Taskin, adding 27 runs off 11 balls, but Saif Hassan broke the momentum with his maiden T20I wicket, dismissing Netherlands captain Scott Edwards with a superb catch by Jaker Ali at long leg. Two balls later, Saif had Nidamanuru holing out to deep midwicket.

Watch BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025 Video Highlights:

Mustafizur Rahman struck shortly after, removing Shariz Ahmad, and Taskin completed his four-wicket haul as the Netherlands added just 52 runs off their last eight overs. Chasing 137, Bangladesh got off to a flying start with Parvez Hossain Emon hitting two fours and a six off Aryan Dutt in the first three balls. Tanzid Hasan also began with a boundary, but Dutt slowed the scoring in the next over. Captain Litton Das anchored the chase, scoring 54 not out off 29 balls, bringing up his 13th T20I half-century in the 11th over. PNG Cricketer Kipling Doriga Arrested, Charged With Robbery During ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League in Jersey; To Remain in Custody After Court Denies Bail.

Saif Hassan (36 not out off 19) provided fireworks at the end, lofting Tim Pringle over long-on and finishing with back-to-back sixes off Vikramjit in the 14th over to seal the win. Litton contributed 10 runs* to an unbroken 46-run third-wicket stand with Saif, boosting his teammate’s T20I strike rate from 81.25 to 106.02.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).