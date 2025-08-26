Mumbai, August 26: Netherlands have named 17-year-old batter Cedric de Lange in their squad for the first time while right-arm pacer Sebastiaan Braat and all-rounder Sikander Zulfiqar have been recalled for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, starting August 30. The changes in the squad come after Ryan Klein and Fred Klaassen were sidelined with injuries, and Saqib Zulfiqar withdrew for personal reasons. De Lange has earned his place through consistent performances at both club and under-19 level, as well as a string of impressive displays in the recent Pro Series. Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmed, Ben Fletcher Return As Netherlands Announce 15-Member Squad for Bangladesh T20I Series.

"It's always exciting to bring a youngster into the squad," captain Scott Edwards said. "Cedric has been impressive all summer and he's really earned this call-up. We're looking forward to seeing what he can offer us on this tour and, hopefully, across a long career ahead of him."

Braat returns to the national side after his last tour with the Dutch in 2021 to Nepal. His selection comes on the back of solid performances in both the Pro Series and domestic club cricket. With his experience, his return adds further depth and strength to the squad.

Zulfiqar, who most recently donned the Netherlands T20I colours in 2019 against the UAE returns to the Dutch squad. This marks a notable moment for the 28-year-old all-rounder as he re-enters international T20 cricket after a six-year absence. A string of solid performances in both club and Pro Series cricket have earned him his recall. Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Litton Das to Lead, Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon Included as BCB Name 16-Member Squad.

“It’s also great to welcome Sebastiaan Braat back into the side. It’s been a couple of years since he last played for us, but he’s had a very strong summer at club and domestic level, and we’re looking forward to having his experience back in the group as well," captain Edwards said.

“Sikander has been a valuable member of our national team before and I’m glad to see him back in orange. He’s got phenomenal ability to clear the fence late in the game and I can’t wait to see him back and amongst the group. We wish Ryan, Fred and Saqib all the best and will be looking forward to welcoming them back into the environment as soon as possible.”

The Netherlands have played just five T20Is against Bangladesh and will be touring the country for the first time. This series serves as preparation for the Netherlands ahead of the T20 World Cup early next year while Bangladesh will use it to fine-tune their squad for the Asia Cup, which begins on September 11. The Dutch side will train in Sylhet for three days before the T20I series begins, with matches scheduled for August 30, September 1 and September 3.

Netherlands Squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Noah Croes, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Sikander Zulfiqar, Cedric de Lange, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Ben Fletcher, Daniel Doram, Sebastiaan Braat, Tim Pringle.

