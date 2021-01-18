International cricket will return to Bangladesh for the first time in 11 months when they host West Indies in three ODIs and two Tests series, starting January 20 (Wednesday). Bangladesh will also play their first international cricket since hosting Zimbabwe in March last year before the coronavirus pandemic ravaged all sporting schedules and brought the world to a halt. West Indies, on the other, have toured England and New Zealand after cricket returned in July but will be playing their first ODI series in 11 months. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the Bangladesh vs West Indies first ODI should scroll down for all details. Bangladesh ODI Team to Celebrate 50 Years of Independence by Wearing Special Jersey Against WI.

Bangladesh are set to welcome back Shakib Al Hasan into the fold after the former captain completed his 12 months ban for failing to report a match-fixing approach. Tamil Iqbal has been named the new captain for the Tigers while West Indies have also come with a young team full of new faces. Jason Mohammed has been named the West Indies captain while Sunil Ambris will be his deputy. Shakib Al Hasan Returns as Bangladesh Name 18-Player Squad for ODI Series Against West Indies.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – We will pick Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) as the wicket-keeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rovman Powell (WI), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Soumya Sarkar (BAN) and Mahmudullah (BAN) will be selected as the four specialists batsmen.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Kyle Mayers (WI) and Raymon Reifer (WI) will be the three all-rounders in the team.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) and Akeal Hosein (WI) will be the three bowlers in the side.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Rovman Powell (WI), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Mahmudullah (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Kyle Mayers (WI), Raymon Reifer (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) and Akeal Hosein (WI).

Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushtafiqur Rahim (BAN) will be the captain of this Dream11 fantasy XI while we will pick Rovman Powell (WI) as the vice-captain for the Bangladesh vs West Indies first ODI match.

