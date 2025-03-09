Mumbai, March 9: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the schedule for Zimbabwe’s upcoming Test tour of Bangladesh. The two-match Test series will take place in April, marking both teams' return to the longest format of the game after 2021. The series will kick off with the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from April 20-24, followed by the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from April 28-May 2. Mushfiqur Rahim Retires From ODIs: Star Bangladesh Wicketkeeper-Batter Hangs Up Boots From 50-Over Format Following ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

This will be Zimbabwe’s first red-ball tour of Bangladesh in over four years. The last time the two sides met in a Test series was in July 2021, when Bangladesh secured a commanding 220-run victory in Harare. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s most recent Test in Bangladesh came in February 2020, with the hosts sealing an innings and 106-run triumph.

Following the Test matches, Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan for a white-ball series in May, including ODIs and T20Is. Both teams are yet to announce their squads for the series, but the contests are expected to be crucial as both nations look to build their red-ball credentials. Bangladesh Cricketer Litton Das Visits Lord Shiva Temple Ahead of Mahashivratri 2025, Shares Glimpses on Social Media (See Pics).

Zimbabwe returned to red-ball cricket after losing their one-off meeting to Ireland in Bulawayo a month ago, whereas Bangladesh comes after completing an impressive comeback to beat West Indies in the second Test match by 101 runs and record their first win in the Caribbean since 2009, tying the series (1-1). That was Bangladesh’s first Test victory in the West Indies since their 2-0 sweep over a depleted Caribbean side in 2009.

1st Test – April 20-24, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

2nd Test – April 28-May 2, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

