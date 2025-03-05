Star Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to retire from ODI cricket as he announced on social media on March 5. Rahim featured for Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 although his performance has not been upto the mark. As Bangladesh look to groom a young squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2017, Rahim calls it a day and hangs up his boots. Rahim has played 774 runs for Bangladesh scoring 7795 runs. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Jaffer Slams Bangladesh’s Seniors for Failing To Perform After Group Stage Exit.

Mushfiqur Rahim Retires From ODIs

Mushfiqur Rahim retired from ODIs. Finally, a sensible decision. pic.twitter.com/qCDnlatvI3 — Asif Ferdous (@aasifferdous) March 5, 2025

