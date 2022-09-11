After an exciting start to the league, the cricket legends will once again grace the field when Bangladesh Legends face off against West Indies Legends in the second game of the Road Safety World Series, Season 2 on Sunday, Saturday 11 in Kanpur. In the first match, Indian Legends led by Sachin Tendulkar got the better of South African team and registered a resounding victory off the back of the brilliance of Yusuf Pathan and Stuart Binny. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast and online streaming of the match, scroll down below. 2022 Road Safety World Series: Stuart Binny Shines As India Legends Beat South Africa Legends By 61 Runs

Brian Lara would lead the Windies side while Shahadat Hossain will be the captain of Bangladesh team in this T20 match. Both the teams would look to start their RSWS campaign on a winning note as they aim for a spot in the semifinals of the series. Seven teams would play against each other in the first leg of the cricket tournament and only four top teams would qualify for the semifinal round.

When Is Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 11, 2022 (Sunday) onwards. The game has a start time of 3:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the BAN-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2022 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).