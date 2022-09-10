Defending champions India Legends (217/4) began their 2022 Road Safety World Series campaign with a sensational 61-run win over South Africa Legends (156/9). Stuart Binny played a sensational knock on 82 runs to take Sachin Tendulkar's team to a mammoth score. The bowlers led by Rahul Sharma took the team over the line.

🇮🇳 India Legends stood way ahead in the encounter from the beginning till the end against South Africa Legends and as a result, they won by 61 runs! 🇿🇦 South Africa Legends fought till the end but couldn't cross the finishing line!#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #INDLvsSAL pic.twitter.com/cPvAp2fYiQ — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 10, 2022

