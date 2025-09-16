Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: In a do-or-die match for Bangladesh, Litton Das and Co will lock horns against Afghanistan in a Group B BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match on September 16. The BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match will be the last league match for the Bangladesh national cricket team, while for the Afghanistan national cricket team, it will be their second match in the competition, and they would still have a shot at Super 4s qualifying even after a loss. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury, Abdullah Ahmadzai Named Replacement.

After winning their tournament opener, Bangladesh were handed a six-wicket drubbing against Sri Lanka. Batting first, Bangladesh managed 139, thanks to knocks from Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain. In bowling, apart from Mehedi Hasan, who stood out with two wickets, others failed to make an impact as the score felt less to defend.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming off a 94-run over Hong Kong, China. Sediqullah Atal top-scored with 73, while a quick-fire 53 off 21 saw Afghanistan manage 188. Defending 189, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib claimed two wickets apiece to stop Hong Kong, China, for 94. Lack of wickets for Rashid Khan will be a major concerns for Afghanistan moving forward in Asia Cup 2025.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Date Tuesday, September 16 Time 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sheikh Zayed Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will clash against the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 16. The BAN vs AFG Group B match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). When is BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Preview

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For BAN vs AFG online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 25 and Rs 189, respectively. Bangladesh look the favourites given their experience; however, conditions in Abu Dhabi give Afghanistan a slight edge.

