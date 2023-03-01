Bangladesh (BAN) and England (ENG) are scheduled to play three-match ODI series, followed by as many T20Is. The first ODI between the two teams will be played on March 1 at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket Stadium, Dhaka. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 11:00 AM IST. New Zealand Become Third Country in Test Cricket History to Win a Match After Being Asked to Follow-On, Black Caps Achieve Historic Feat With One-Run Win Over England in 2nd Test.

England are coming-off from a Test series draw against New Zealand recently, after the latter pulled-off a miraculous win. Preceding that, the Jos Buttler-led side also saw a three-match ODI series defeat at the hands of South Africa by 2-1 lead. Skipper Jos Buttler, however remained the standout performer for the team throughout the series and smashed a 131 knock in the third and final ODI match.

In contrast, hosts Bangladesh have an inspiring ODI series win against India by 2-1 lead backing them previously. The Bangla Tigers are known to outplay teams at home-turf in limited overs format. This will be Bangladesh's first International series of the year against England, following a two-month break. In the meantime, the hosts saw a successful Bangladesh Premier League season with local and international players involved, which will also boost the performance of Bangladeshi players up against the World Champions England in the upcoming White-ball engagement.

When Is BAN vs ENG 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The ENG vs BAN First ODI 2023 will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 01. The starting time of the match will be 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 11:00 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs ENG 1st ODI 2023?

The England vs Bangladesh ODI series 2023 will not be Live Telecast on any TV Channels in India. Meanwhile, for the online stream read below to get the details. In Bangladesh, the BAN vs ENG 1st ODI will be telecast live on Gazi TV and T-Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BAN vs ENG 1st ODI 2023?

FanCode will provide the Live Streaming of England vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of England vs Bangladesh first ODI 2023 on the FanCode app or website (with a subscription). In Bangladesh, the BAN vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming online is available on Rabbithole.

