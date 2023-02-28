New Zealand became the third country in the history of Test cricket and fourth team overall to win a match after being asked to follow on. The Black Caps registered their massive feat with a thrilling one-run win over England in the 2nd Test on February 28. The Kiwis have joined the likes of England and India in this remarkable achievement. England are the only nation to have done it twice, in 1894 and 1981 against Australia. India too, had a memorable victory against a dominant Australian side in 2001 after being made to follow-on. New Zealand vs England 2nd Test 2023 Day 5 Video Highlights: Recap of Key Moments in Black Caps' Thrilling One-Run Win Over Ben Stokes' Team.

New Zealand Make History

1894 - 𝙀𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 vs Australia 1981 - 𝙀𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 vs Australia 2001 - 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 vs Australia 2023 - 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙕𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 vs England 🇳🇿 become the 3rd team in the history of test cricket to win after being forced to follow on... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/4ZoBDAdtuk — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)