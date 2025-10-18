Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The Bangladesh National Cricket Team is set to go up against the West Indies National Cricket Team in the first ODI of the three-match One-Day International series on Saturday, October 18. Bangladesh will want to overcome their memories of a whitewash against Afghanistan, heading into the new series against the WI, which saw home fans greet the national cricket team with hostility back home. BCB named a 16-member squad led by star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with Litton Das out of action. Bangladesh Announces ODI Squad for West Indies Series: Soumya Sarkar Makes Return, Mehidy Hasan Miraz To Captain in Litton Das' Absence.

On the other hand, the West Indies are coming off a two-Test tour in India and will look to get their groove back with white-ball cricket returning. Led by Shai Hope, the squad consists of youth and experienced players, further boosted by the returning Shamar Joseph. Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd add more firepower in the batting, complementing other non-orthodox batters.

BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Date October 18 Time 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Shere Bangla National Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in the BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025. The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025 will be played at theShere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, October 18, and start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Bangladesh Head Coach Phil Simmons Urges Cricketers To Avoid Social Media After Unsavoury Scenes in Dhaka Airport (Watch Video).

Where to Watch BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners for the BAN vs WI 2025 ODI series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Bangladesh vs West Indies cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025 online viewing options.

How to Watch BAN vs WI 1st 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the BAN vs WI 2025 ODI series with FanCode as the digital rights holder. Users can find the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass. Bangladesh will feel they have enough quality about them to beat the West Indies, who are coming after red-ball cricket in India.

