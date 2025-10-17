The Bangladesh national cricket team will host the West Indies national cricket team for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is. The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and the West Indies will be played from October 18 to October 23. The three T20Is will be held from October 23 to October 31. Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the ODI matches, whereas the T20I games will be hosted at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram. Bangladesh Announces ODI Squad for West Indies Series: Soumya Sarkar Makes Return, Mehidy Hasan Miraz To Captain in Litton Das' Absence.

The West Indies and Bangladesh have faced each other 47 times in ODIs. Out of these, the Men in Maroon have won 24, while the Bangla Tigers have won 21 matches. Two ODI games have ended in a no result. The two teams have played a total of 16 T20I matches till now. Out of these, both countries have won seven games each, whereas two matches ended in a no result.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2025 Details

Series Bangladesh vs West Indies White-Ball Series Date October 18 to October 31 Time 1:00 PM for T20Is, and 5:00 PM for ODIs Venues Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad Live Streaming and Telecast Details Live Streaming - FanCode, Live Telecast - None in India

Where to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official broadcast partner, live telecast viewing options for the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2025 white-ball series in India will not be available. Afghanistan Defeat Bangladesh By 200 Runs in 3rd ODI 2025 to Complete Whitewash, Bilal Sami's 5-Wicket Haul Helps AFG Secure 3-0 Series Victory.

How to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

Yes, there will be live online viewing options for the BAN vs WI ODI and T20I cricket matches in India. The FanCode app and website will live-stream the Bangladesh vs West Indies white-ball series 2025 in India. However, the Indian audience will need to purchase the subscription to watch the Bangladesh vs West Indies white-ball series.

