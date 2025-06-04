Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter and icon Virat Kohli walked in to the RCB dressing room with former legend AB de Villiers, and talked his heart out on clinching his maiden Indian Premier League title. Virat Kohli praised captain Rajat Patidar's leadership abilities, Jitesh Sharma’s cricketing brain, and the mindset of the entire team, who made winning IPL 2025 a possibility after 18 years since inception. Virat Kohli looked very cherished about the victory and excited to celebrate with the crowd in Bengaluru. The legend expressed excitement saying, “I’m going to feel the real side of it when we get to Bengaluru tomorrow and celebrate this with the city”. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be having a victory parade on Wednesday, June 4 in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Have Victory Parade in Bengaluru On Wednesday After RCB Clinch IPL 2025 Final To Win Maiden Title.

Virat Kohli After RCB's Maiden IPL Title:

“I’m going to feel the real side of it when we get to Bengaluru tomorrow and celebrate this with the city” - Virat Kohli ❤️🙌 King Kohli walks into the dressing room with ABD, talks about Rajat’s leadership, Jitesh’s smartness, and the team coming together to achieve this… pic.twitter.com/aqLY7LHvvE — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)