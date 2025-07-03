Mumbai, July 3: Cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has said that Calcutta High Court directions to the Indian pacer to pay her and daughter a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance is a "victory" for her after "a long battle". Calcutta High Court has directed Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and daughter a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance. Jahan will have to be paid Rs 1.50 lakh per month, while the daughter will get Rs 2.50 lakh per month. Mohammed Shami Divorce Case: Calcutta High Court Orders Indian Pacer To Pay INR 4 Lakh Monthly Alimony to Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan and Daughter.

Jahan, a former model, married Mohammed Shami in 2014. The couple had a daughter in 2015. Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence. They have been in the midst of a divorce case since and legal battle regarding alimony.

"I am thankful to God that I finally got victory after fighting such a long battle... Now I will be able to give my daughter a good education and maintain her life easily... If you see the life Shami leads, the status he maintains, his earnings, this amount is nothing in comparison to that... We had demanded Rs 10 lakhs from the court around seven years ago. Since then, Shami's income and inflation have both increased. The status with which he leads his life, my daughter and I also have the right to maintain the same status," Hasin Jahan said.

Jahan's advocate Imtiaz Ahmed confirmed on Wednesday that Shami will be required to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance to Jahan and said there is a high chance the maintenance might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh. Imtiaz Ahmed said it was "the best moment" for Hasin Jahan.

"From 2018 to 2024, she had been running from pillar to post. Ultimately, it was pronounced in open court yesterday that Rs 1.5 lakh would be provided for Hasin Jahan, Rs 2.5 lakh for the daughter (both to be paid monthly), and that any time the daughter requires assistance, it would be provided by Mohammed Shami," he said.

"The High Court has directed the trial court to dispose of the main application of the interim order within six months. There is a high chance that when they return to the trial court to conclude the hearing on maintenance, it might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh because the claim of Hasin Jahan in her maintenance application was for Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh," he added.

Earlier, in 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of domestic violence. She had filed a petition in the Alipore court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her. Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer to maintain the family.