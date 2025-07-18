Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, finds herself in trouble after an FIR (First Information Report) was lodged against her following her reported dispute with a neighbour. The FIR against her was registered at the Suri town, located in Birbhum district of West Bengal and the conflict reportedly stemmed over a disputed piece of land. Days ago, a video, whose authenticity and date have not been verified, went viral on social media, which claimed Hasin Jahan had a fight with her neighbour. Mohammed Shami Divorce Case: Calcutta High Court Orders Indian Pacer To Pay INR 4 Lakh Monthly Alimony to Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan and Daughter.

Unverified Video Claiming Hasin Jahan's Fight With Her Neighbour

An attempt to murder FIR under BNS sections 126(2), 115(2), 117(2), 109, 351(3) and 3(5) has lodged against Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Mohammed Shami and Arshi Jahan, her daughter from her first marriage by her neighbour Dalia Khatun in Suri town of Birbhum district in… pic.twitter.com/2dnqXUKMdK — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) July 16, 2025

As per reports, Hasin Jahan had begun construction work on the disputed land located in the Sonator area of ward number five in Suri municipality and the conflict broke out when her neighbour Daliya Khatun raised objections to the same. It has been alleged that the conflict turned physical and The New Indian Express reports that Hasin Jahan's neighbour was admitted to the Suri Sadar hospital with an injury to her head. The report also adds that local residents filed a complaint against Hasin Jahan at the Suri police station. A copy of the FIR against Hasin Jahan filed by her neighbour has been doing the rounds on social media. Mohammed Shami’s Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Had Demanded INR 10 Lakh Alimony As High Court Directs Indian Cricketer To Pay INR 4 Lakh.

Viral Pic of FIR Against Hasin Jahan

FIR registered against wife of M. Shammi Hasin Jahan and her daughter in an attempt to murder of her neighbour in Suri, District Birbhum, W. Bengal. In the video, Jahan could be seen pushing and shoving the other lady. The entire incident was caught on camera and has gone viral pic.twitter.com/AzogaKTRXd — 🌻Adv. Pragati singh🌻 (@legaldilse) July 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami had penned a heartfelt note for his daughter Aaira Shami on her birthday, a day ago. "Darling, daughter,I still remember all the nights we spent staying up, talking, laughing and specifically your dance. Can’t believe you are growing up so fast," a part of Mohammed Shami's note read. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed Mohammed Shami to pay a sum of Rs 4 lakh monthly as alimony to Hasin Jahan and their daughter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2025 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).