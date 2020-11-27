Brad Hogg took a cheeky dig at Adam Zampa after the leg-spinner dropped Virat Kohli’s catch during India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020. Chasing a mountain of 375 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Indian skipper walked in with the scorecard reading 53/1. Batting at 1, he miscued a pull shot off Pat Cummins, and the ball flew towards Adam Zampa at fine leg. The catch seemed to be easy at first sight, but Adam Zampa surprisingly dropped the sitter. Following the incidence, former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg took to Twitter and jokingly called the spinner’s mistake deliberate. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

“Zampa repaying @imVkohli for an IPL contract. We all drop them. #AUSvIND #cricket #IPL,” Hogg tweeted alongside a laughing emoji. For the unversed, both Zampa and Kohli play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL). During IPL 2020, the duo joined forces on the field and also seemed to share a great camaraderie. Hence, Zampa’s dropped catch off Kohli ignited Hogg’s cheeky tweet. Steve Smith Scores Third-Fastest ODI Century for Australia.

View Tweet!!

Well, Kohli couldn’t make much use of the lifeline as he fell prey to Josh Hazlewood at the score of 21. The likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer also couldn’t make a significant mark with India reducing to 101/4. Nevertheless, opener Shikhar Dhawan joined forces with Hardik Pandya and their 128-run stand kept India in the hunt.

Earlier in the game, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. The decision has so far looked impeccable as David Warner and Finch aggregated 156 runs for the first wicket. India were dented further with Steve Smith scoring the third fastest ODI century for Australia. As a result, the home team powered to 374/6.

