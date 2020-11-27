Steve Smith unleashed mayhem during India vs Australia 1st ODI and scored the third-fastest century for Australia in ODI history. The dasher went after the bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the park. Even the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal looked clueless with Smith raining fours and sixes all over the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He came into the crease after David Warner and Aaron Finch aggregated 156 runs for the first wicket. While the Indian bowlers were looking to make a comeback, Smith made optimum utilization of the stellar start and scored 105 runs off just 66 balls. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

Riding on his efforts, Australia posted a mountain of 374/6 – their highest ODI score against India. Smith will indeed be delighted as he wasn’t in greatest of forms for Rajasthan Royals in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He scored 311 runs in 14 games as the Men in Pink finished last in the team standings. However, Smith went back to his prime in Australian colours and scored his 10th ODI ton. Jasprit Bumrah Trolled for Dismal Show During India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 After Sensational Run in IPL 2020.

Third Fatest ODI Century for Australia!!

I.N.C.R.E.D.I.B.L.E. Steve Smith smacks the third-fastest ton for Australia in men’s ODIs in his first 50-over game in eight months 🔥 Freak 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PFxaXu2ph8 — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. The decision has so far looked impeccable as David Warner and Finch aggregated 156 runs for the first wicket. The former fell prey to Mohammed Shami at 69, but Finch brought up his 17th ODI ton. Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell took over the baton in the last overs as Australia posted a brilliant total and India need to be at their prime to put up a fight.

