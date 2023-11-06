Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Monday that the Perth Test to be played between Australia and Pakistan next month has been rebranded as "The West Test". The match will also feature 'The West Test Hill', which offers a throwback to the grass banks of the iconic WACA Stadium. Inspired by Test cricket’s rich history at the WACA Ground, with a nod to the world-class Perth Stadium, The Hill will feature three tiers and will house up to 500 patrons at a time, with this set to be an annual feature. Zaka Ashraf to Continue as PCB Chairman Until End of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Confirms Pakistan Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Kakar.

“International cricket in Perth has always been one of the great events of the Australian summer. The ‘West Test’ will take this to another level combining world-class action on the field with brilliant experiences for fans within the stadium, including on ‘The Hill’ thanks to the support of NRMA Insurance. The historic rivalry between Australia and Pakistan has been rekindled since our long-awaited tour to Pakistan last year so there is no better way to launch men’s international cricket this summer via the West Test in one of the world’s great cities,” said Joel Morrison, Cricket Australia General Manager, Events & Operations.

In a statement, CA said it has teamed up with NRMA Insurance to prioritise patron comfort and a great event experience. The West Test Hill will include a family area with games for children and ample shaded seating spaces for fans to relax and enjoy the first Test match of the summer happening from December 14-18 between new World Test Championship winners Australia and Pakistan.

Additionally, the Women’s Test match between Australia and South Africa will also carry The West Test name, creating continuity between the women’s and men’s game and Test cricket across the state’s two venues. Former Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Raza Alleges Manipulation of DRS During India’s 243-Run Victory Against South Africa in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

“The West Test will give Western Australians something to be proud of – Women’s and Men’s Test matches that feel uniquely ours and showcase our brilliant stadia to the world. The first step in the transformation of our Men’s Test is The Hill, providing WA cricket fans with a new way to experience Australia’s clash with Pakistan at our world class Perth Stadium. We look forward to working with CA and all partners in the game to continue developing The West Test event as we move towards series against India and England in coming years,” said Christina Matthews, WA Cricket CEO.

