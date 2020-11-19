One of going around, Cameron Bancroft celebrates his 28th birthday on Tuesday (November 19). Born in 1992, the right-handed batsman has a solid defence and his wicket-keeping skills are impressive as well. Although Bancroft hasn’t yet made a significant mark in international cricket, he has shown glimpses of his capabilities. Scoring half-centuries against the likes of England and South Africa, the youngster has proved that he belongs to the highest level but delivering consistently is one challenge he’s yet to pass. As of now, Bancroft is piling his trade for Western Australia in Australia’s prime First-Class competition Sheffield Shield 2020-21. Steve Smith Took Blame for Everyone Else in Ball-Tampering Scandal, Says Andrew Flintoff.

After piling up a mountain of runs in the domestic circuit, Bancroft made his Test debut against England in November 2017. His ability to tackle the new ball and glorious stroke play bagged a lot of attention. However, Bancroft’s ethics came under the scanner when he was found guilty of tampering the ball against South Africa during a Test match in Newlands. Following the infamous ‘sandpaper gate’ saga, he faced a nine-month ban alongside Steve Smith and David Warner. Nevertheless, he made a comeback in international circuit and will like to make full use of the second opportunity. As Australia’s rising star turns a year older, let’s look at some lesser-known facts about him. Cameron Bancroft Given a Hostile Sendoff as England Fans Carry Sandpaper Banner.

Cameron Facts Quick Facts:

Cameron Bancroft was born on November 19, 1992, in Western Australia. Bancroft made his international debut on January 31 in a T20I match against India. The opener has scored three half-centuries in 10 Test matches so far. He was the part of Australia’s Winning squad in Ashes 2017-18. The right-handed batsman was the part of Australia’s Under-19 Team in 2019 U-19 World Cup. He represents Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League (BBL).

Meanwhile, Bancroft last represented Australia in the 2019 Ashes in England. He failed to perform in the series and has been out of the national team ever since then. As the opener has performed decently in the on-going Sheffield Shield 2020-21, he can be the part of Australian Test squad against India if any batsman suffers an injury.

