CDK vs WDL Dream11 Prediction, 29th T20 DPL 2025: Central Delhi Kings (CDK) will lock horns against the West Delhi Lions (WDL) in the 29th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 on Thursday, August 21. The Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The CDK vs WDL DPL 2025 clash will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the Dream11 best fantasy playing XI prediction for the CDK vs WDL DPL 2025 match will get the entire information here. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Outer Delhi Warriors Register Crucial Win Over North Delhi Strikers.

Central Delhi Kings are having a dream run in the ongoing DPL 2025 tournament. CDK are ranked second with 11 points to their name. In six matches, CDK have secured five wins, and their one match ended with no result. West Delhi Lions, on the other hand, are placed fourth with six points to their name. In six matches, WDL have clinched three victories and suffered as many losses till now. DPL 2025: Outer Delhi Warriors Eye Bowling Strategy Revamp in Delhi Premier League.

CDK vs WDL DPL 2025 29th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Krish Yadav (WDL), Siddharth Joon (CDK)

Batters: Yash Dhull (CDK), Ayush Doseja (WDL), Ankit Kumar (WDL)

All-Rounders: Nitish Rana (WDL), Manan Bhardwaj (WDL), Pranshu Vijayran (CDK)

Bowlers: Money Grewal (CDK), Hrithik Shokeen (WDL), Simranjeet Singh (CDL)

CDK vs WDL DPL 2025 29th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yash Dhull (c), Nitish Rana (vc)

CDK vs WDL DPL 2025 29th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Krish Yadav (WDL), Siddharth Joon (CDK), Yash Dhull (CDK), Ayush Doseja (WDL), Ankit Kumar (WDL), Nitish Rana (WDL), Manan Bhardwaj (WDL), Pranshu Vijayran (CDK), Money Grewal (CDK), Hrithik Shokeen (WDL), Simranjeet Singh (CDL)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League CDK vs WDL DPL 2025 Match?

Central Delhi Kings are yet to lose a match in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025. They are coming into this contest after registering two consecutive victories. West Delhi Lions, on the other hand, won their previous contest. The CDK vs WDL DPL 2025 clash is expected to be a thrilling one; however, Central Delhi Kings will come out victorious.

