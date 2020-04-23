Chennai Super Kings Hails Fans as the REAL GOAT on Their 12th Anniversary Outing at Chepauk (Watch Video)

Chennai Super Kings (Photo Credits: IANS)

It’s the 12th anniversary of Chennai Super Kings’ first outing at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai and on this day, they had something special in store for the followers who have been through their thick and thins. They took to social media and paid tributes to their fans and also labelled them as the real GOAT. We all know that team CSK has a global fan following and the followers from UAE, Germany and other places were seen dancing to the tunes of the theme song, ‘Whistle Podu.’ The Day, That Year: Chennai Super Kings Hails MS Dhoni for his 84 Run Knock During RCB vs CSK, IPL 2019 (Watch Video).

Back then, the team played against the Mumbai Indians for the first time in the IPL 2008 which turned out to be a perfect entertainer for the fans back home. In the entire video, we see the fans occupying the major chunk of the clip. The video ends with the signature whistle by MS Dhoni who say, “Podu,” in the end. You can check out the video shared by CSK below:

On the 12th anniversary of our first outing at Chepauk, here's to the GOAT, the real GOAT! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/DZF0mY0zC0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2020

Talking about that match, after winning the toss Sachin Tendulkar’s Mumbai Indians opted to bowl. It was Mathew Hayden who walked away with the limelight as he hammered the Mumbai Indians bowlers scoring 81 runs from 46 balls. The team had posted a total of 208 runs for the loss of five wickets. Abhishek Nayar scored 45 runs and Robin Uthappa chipped in with 43 runs. Titbits from others helped the team reach the mark of 202 runs. But in the end they just fell six runs short of the total and started their IPL journey with a loss against CSK.