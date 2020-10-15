Former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam was born on this day (October 15) in 1931. He spent four decades as a scientist and science administrator at the DRDO and ISRO and also served as the 11th president of the country from 2002 to 2007. Dr Kalam was very much admired in India and on his 89th birth anniversary, several other including IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings paid tribute to the ‘Missile Man of India’. APJ Abdul Kalam 89th Birth Anniversary: Top 9 Inspiring Quotes of India's 'Missile Man' to Mark World Students Day.

Chennai Super Kings on their official social media shared a picture of MS Dhoni looking over the cricketing field and captioned it with a motivational quote from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. ‘Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.’ Wrote the three-time IPL champions. APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: 7 Lesser Known Facts About The Late 'People's President' of India.

See Post

That quote by APJ Abdul Kalam resonates with the current situation Chennai Super Kings find themselves in. The MS Dhoni-led side are enduring a difficult Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign as they are currently placed sixth in the points table with just six points from the possible 16.

The chances of CSK qualifying for the playoffs is looking bleak as the three-time champions have suffered their worst start to an IPL campaign since the 2010 campaign. However, the same year, the MS Dhoni-led side won their maiden title and CSK believe that they can do it again and shared a motivational quote on their social media.

